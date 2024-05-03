Laguna Beach seeks public input on priorities for the canyon

A look at traffic rolling along Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach on Aug. 9, 2021.

Laguna Beach city officials plan to meet with community members on Tuesday to discuss the priorities going forward for Laguna Canyon Road.

A stakeholder meeting will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center, which is located at 380 3rd St.

Laguna Canyon Road is one of three major roadways that lead in and out of the city, providing access to the coastal community from the 405 freeway. Vehicular traffic also comes into town on Coast Highway, via Newport Beach from the north and Dana Point from the south.

The corridor, also known as State Route 133, is heavily utilized. Cyclists, drivers, pedestrians and those who take public transportation can all be found in a 2.5-mile stretch between El Toro Road and Canyon Acres Drive.

City officials are seeking public input on priority projects within that stretch of the roadway. A survey for the “Laguna Canyon Road: Protect and Connect” project has been made available at lagunabeachcity.net/LCR.

The questionnaire asks the respondents about why and how often they use Laguna Canyon Road, including whether for daily commutes such as work or school or for recreation.

It also inquires as to the travelers’ primary means of getting through the corridor, as well as challenges faced in doing so.

The project will take aim at addressing public safety concerns, including undergrounding utility lines. It will also look into multimodal transportation issues, such as congestion management.

Moss Street Beach access

The city will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new beach access improvements at Moss Street on Friday, May 17. The ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m.

The improvements include new stairs and walkways, along with on-site bike racks. A bluff will feature native and drought-tolerant plants.

A new lifeguard tower overlooking Moss Cove has also been added.

Construction took approximately eight months and the project cost $1.77 million. State Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine) secured $1.225 million in state funding to go toward the improvements.

“Thanks to the funding secured by Senator Min, the Moss Street beach access has undergone a transformative renovation,” Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf said in a statement. “The upgraded features, including redesigned stairs, walkways, and a new lifeguard tower, not only enhance accessibility but also preserve the natural beauty of our coastline.”