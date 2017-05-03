Around Town: Newport Sea Base to mark 80 years with open house

Newport Sea Base will celebrate its 80th anniversary with an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The free event will include food, rides on sailboats, rowboats and pontoon boats, Coastie the Talking Tugboat, tours of Sea Scout and Newport Sea Base sailing team vessels, sea life touch tanks, a photo booth, an introduction to dock fishing, the Andy Fitzpatrick Regatta and activities at the German School campus on the Sea Base site at 1931 W. Coast Hwy. in Newport Beach.

Newport Sea Base provides education and recreation programs for youths and young adults in sailing and rowing, oceanography, marine biology and environmental science. The site is operated by the Orange County Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

For more information, call (949) 642-5031 or visit NewportSeaBase.org/openhouse.

Tour of 9 gardens set for Friday in Laguna Beach

The Laguna Beach Garden Club presents its “Gate & Garden Tour” on Friday with a self-guided walking tour featuring nine gardens in Laguna Village.

The tour will offer tacos, margaritas, wine, beer and agave plants for sale, with proceeds supporting scholarships, school gardens and community projects.

Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 on Friday at the tour’s starting point, Arabella Laguna Historic Cottages at 506 N. Coast Hwy.

Derby Day festivities to aid H.B. equestrian center

Pony rides, face painting and barbecue will be featured Saturday at the ninth annual Derby Day fundraiser in Huntington Beach.

The event, coinciding with the Kentucky Derby, will run from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Huntington Central Park Equestrian Center, 18381 Goldenwest St.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for kids younger than 5.

For more information, call (714) 848-0966.

Paddleboarders to help fight breast cancer

Standup for the Cure, a stand-up paddleboarding event to benefit the Susan G. Komen breast cancer charity, will be held Saturday at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort in Newport Beach.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive.

Participants can take lessons from professional stand-up paddling instructors and get a free breast or skin cancer exam from a doctor.

Registration is $30 to $55. To register, go to crowdrise.com/registration/event_options/14191.

Document shredding offered Saturday in Newport

Free document shredding will be offered Saturday in Newport Beach for residents who want to securely dispose of sensitive materials.

The event, offered by the city and CR&R Environmental Services, will be held from 8 a.m to noon in the parking lot of Big Canyon Reservoir, 3300 Pacific View Drive, Corona del Mar.

For more information, call CR&R at (949) 625-6735.

Applications open for seats on 7 Newport panels

Newport Beach is accepting applications until noon May 10 to serve on several city boards and commissions.

Applications are open for 12 positions on the Board of Library Trustees, Building and Fire Board of Appeals, Arts Commission, Civil Service Board, Harbor Commission, Parks, Beaches & Recreation Commission and Planning Commission.

Each four-year term expires in 2021.

For more information or to apply, visit newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/News/News/30405/2720.

THINK Together Chief Executive Randy Barth, center, presents the “Face of the Future” scholarship aw Courtesy Ann Chatillon THINK Together Chief Executive Randy Barth, center, presents the “Face of the Future” scholarship awards to students Javier Martin, left, and Reyna Gonzalez Jimenez during the nonprofit's 20th-anniversary celebration April 27 at UC Irvine. THINK Together Chief Executive Randy Barth, center, presents the “Face of the Future” scholarship awards to students Javier Martin, left, and Reyna Gonzalez Jimenez during the nonprofit's 20th-anniversary celebration April 27 at UC Irvine. (Courtesy Ann Chatillon)

THINK Together awards scholarships to 2 local students

Two local high school students recently received $2,500 scholarships from THINK Together, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit.

Both recipients of the “Face of the Future” scholarships, Newport Harbor High School senior Reyna Gonzalez Jimenez and Sage Hill School senior Javier Martin, have for years attended programs at THINK Together’s Shalimar Learning Center in Westside Costa Mesa.

THINK stands for Teaching, Helping, Inspiring and Nurturing Kids.

Jimenez plans to study biology at UC Irvine or UC San Diego, while Martin will attend either UCI or Carnegie Mellon University and major in chemical engineering, according to a news release.

The awards were announced during THINK Together’s 20th-anniversary celebration last week at UCI. The event raised $375,000 for the nonprofit, which serves about 150,000 students in more than 500 schools statewide.

Artwork and skateboarder Tony Alva to highlight fundraiser for Newport-Mesa program

One Recovery, a program in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District that offers free weekly support groups and arts-infused activities for students, will present a fundraising event from 5 to 8:30 p.m. May 13 at Newport Harbor High School in Newport Beach.

Famed skateboarder Tony Alva will speak at the event, which also will feature youth artwork, an awards ceremony, a silent auction for submitted works and a screening of “Lords of Dogtown.”

To submit art, a song or poetry for the event, email Inspire@1Recovery.com by Monday.

For free tickets, visit onerecovery.eventbrite.com. Donations will be accepted at the event.