Around Town: Vanguard to rename baseball field in honor of former player

Vanguard University broke ground this month on a $500,000 project to renovate the baseball field at its Costa Mesa campus.

The field will be renamed in honor of the late Dean Harvey, a Vanguard alumnus who played second base and helped lead the school’s baseball team to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics World Series in 1985.

He died in 2011 at age 42, less than a year after being diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare brain disorder.

After graduating from Vanguard in 1988, Harvey worked in the sporting goods industry, eventually becoming an executive at Nike.

The company donated $25,000 to support the field renovation, which will include new dugouts, an upgraded irrigation system and pro-style infield and outfield grass.

Work is expected to wrap up this fall.

Mother’s Market & Kitchen to host blood drive at Costa Mesa store

Mother’s Market & Kitchen will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of its Costa Mesa store at 1890 Newport Blvd.

Blood donations will support Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach.

Donors will receive a coupon for a free 8-ounce juice from Mother’s juice bar.

H.B. police and fire departments to hold fireworks safety discussion

The Huntington Beach police and fire departments will present a discussion on Facebook Live about Fourth of July fireworks safety.

The session will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Fountain Valley Police Department to celebrate 50 years

The Fountain Valley Police Department invites the public to its headquarters Saturday to celebrate the department’s 50th anniversary.

The free event will begin at 10 a.m., with a plaque unveiling set for 10:30 and department tours beginning at 11. K-9 officers and handlers will give demonstrations at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., and the SWAT team will give a demo at 12:15 p.m.

The last tour will begin at 1:30 p.m.

The Police Department headquarters is at 10200 Slater Ave., immediately west of City Hall.

Costa Mesa senior planner receives leadership award

Costa Mesa Senior Planner Daniel Inloes was the recipient of this month’s Leadership Award from City Manager Tom Hatch.

Inloes is responsible for processing development applications and serves as project manager for the selection and implementation of Costa Mesa’s new land management system.

He also is an adjunct professor at USC’s Sol Price School of Public Policy, according to the city.