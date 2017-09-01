Around Town: Coast Community College District announces more meetings on electoral changes

The Coast Community College District has approved additional dates for public hearings about the district’s process to switch from an at-large electoral system to a district-based one.

The hearings are scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 12, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16 and 5 p.m. Oct. 3.

All meetings are in the district’s boardroom, 1370 Adams Ave.

The district is also accepting comments via email to publicaffairs@cccd.edu. For more information, visit cccd.edu.

OCC to host Pilates series

Orange Coast College’s dance department is hosting its 11th annual Pilates Guest Speaker Series.

The workshops will be held on most Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 5 through Oct. 17, from 11:10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the Art Center, Rooms 147 and 148.

The lectures are free for OCC students and Pilates certificate alumni. Community members must pay $20 per lecture or $80 for all five.

Tickets are available by calling (714) 432-5880 or visiting occtickets.com.

Coast Chancellor to speak at Wake Up Newport

Coast Community College District Chancellor John Weispfenning will lead the next Wake Up Newport breakfast discussion on Thursday.

Weispfenning, a journalist and broadcaster, formerly served as the president of Santiago Canyon College in Orange and vice president of instruction at Orange Coast College. He is the author of more than two dozen scholarly publications and papers related to working with media organizations, processes and content.

The event, presented by the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, runs from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. in the Friends Room at the Newport Beach Public Library, 1000 Avocado Ave. Breakfast food will be provided.

The event is free, but reservations are requested to plan for food and seating.

RSVP by contacting Pam Smith at (949) 729-4411 or via email to psmith@newportbeach.com.

Crossing Church hosts emergency, disaster training day

The Crossing Church in Costa Mesa is having an event Sept. 10 to teach the community about preparing for emergencies and disasters.

The event is at the church, 2115 Newport Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members of the Costa Mesa Fire Department and other agencies will be on hand to teach the lessons.

OCC to debut new recycling center

Orange Coast College is officially unveiled its new recycling center Sept. 14.

A dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. The new center contains classrooms, showers and additional parking compared to its predecessor.

“We now have enough space to possibly expand the types of materials we collect and expand the types of materials we pay for,” OCC Environmental Sustainability Coordinator Mike Carey said in a statement. “The additional room also allows us to collect and store materials for a longer period of time and ship less frequently, thereby reducing the carbon footprint involved in transporting materials.”

YES to recognize two business mentors

Youth Employment Service (YES), a Costa Mesa-based nonprofit, is honoring two of its business mentors during an event Sept. 28.

Kristin Williams, an executive with Ultra Mobile, and Patricia Aguilar of McDonald’s in Newport Beach will be recognized “for their ongoing commitment to hire and develop through mentoring YES graduates and for outstanding support of young adults as they transition into the workforce,” according to a statement from YES.

Society raises money in Newport

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society raised more than $80,000 at its annual Bubbles and Brunch to End MS fundraiser, held at the Island Hotel in Newport Beach on Aug. 26, according to a news release.

Proceeds will benefit treatments and programs for people living with multiple sclerosis.