Around Town: Orange County Boy Scouts honor man for 85 years of service

The Pacifica District of the Orange County Boy Scouts of America honored Russ Paxson on Thursday for his 85 years of service to the youth of Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley.

The 96-year-old received the newly created Russ Paxson Legacy of Scouting Award during an event at the Huntington Beach Senior Center.

The award will be an annual recognition given to a man or woman who demonstrates passion, expertise, time and mentoring to the Scout community, according to a news release.

Paxson earned his Eagle Award in 1939. He remains active with Troop 1, which is based in Huntington Beach and was founded in 1917.

OCC to host finance seminars

Orange Coast College is having free estate planning workshops through November.

They will be presented by Peter Kote and take place on the Costa Mesa campus.

A financial planning seminar is scheduled for Oct. 13, followed by long-term care information on Oct. 20, equity investing on Oct. 27, fixed-income investing on Nov. 3 and the “big takeaway” and contest on Nov. 17.

RSVPs can be sent to eparker@occ.cccd.edu or by calling 714-432-5707.

OCC to have Chargers youth training camp

Orange Coast College is hosting a free junior Chargers training camp Oct. 14.

The event is from 10 to 2 p.m. and is open to children grades two to eight. It will emphasize physical fitness and positive choices, according to a news release.

To register, visit orangecoastcollege.augusoft.net or call 714-432-5880 ext. 1.

School district hosts college, career fair

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District is hosting a college and career event Oct. 18 at the O.C. Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa.

The event is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. More than 200 colleges will be represented. It will also have career demonstrations and workshops.

The district has set up shuttles to the fairgrounds that will leave from Whittier and Rea elementary schools, as well as Estancia High School. For more information, call 714-424-5044.

Famed runners to speak at UCI

UC Irvine is hosting noted runners Kathrine Switzer and Elizabeth Gray at the student center on Oct. 19 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Switzer was the first woman to run the Boston Marathon with a numbered entry in 1967. Gray was recently featured in Runner’s World magazine and discussed her experiences as an abuse survivor who participates in marathons to bring awareness to domestic violence.

The event is free.

TeWinkle gets hydration station

TeWinkle Middle School recently received a machine from Orange County United Way that fills water bottles.

It was given to the Costa Mesa campus as part of a healthy schools initiative.

“You are all very deserving of this beautiful new hydration station,” Susan B. Parks, president and CEO of Orange County United Way, said in a statement. “By engaging and encouraging each other to make smart eating choices and drink more water, you are reinforcing the importance of good health that can last a lifetime.”

Nonprofit raises money for literacy efforts

The Literacy Project, a Newport Beach-based nonprofit that helps disadvantaged youth improve their reading skills, raised nearly $85,000 at a recent event, according to a news release.

The 8th annual What Dreams Are Made Of gala also included giving the Dream Maker Award to Cindy Culpepper, CEO of the Galardi Group, for her support. Culpepper is a former member of the Literacy Project’s board.

Costa Mesa library group to host Olympic swimmer

Friends of the Costa Mesa Libraries are hosting Shirley Babashoff, a former Olympic swimmer, and author Chris Epting during an event Nov. 2.

It starts at 7 p.m. at the Mesa Verde Country Club, 3000 Clubhouse Road, Costa Mesa. The cost is $10 at the door. Call 714-545-9613 to reserve a space.

Maria Shriver recognized by UCI facility

Maria Shriver, former first lady of California and an Alzheimer’s disease advocate, will be honored by the UC Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders (UCI MIND).

Shriver will receive recognition Dec. 2 during a gala.