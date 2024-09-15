Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- ‘There’s a buzz here’: Laguna radio station KXFM to amplify the community
- Costa Mesa City Council will consider augmenting police budget by another $589K
- Newport Beach Police Chief Joe Cartwright announces retirement
- Magnolia Tank Farm project returns to Huntington Beach council for final approval
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.