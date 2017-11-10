Around Town: Company offers free car washes for veterans Saturday

Russell Fischer Car Care will provide free car washes to veterans and current military service personnel on Saturday in honor of Veterans Day.

The company has car washes in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.

Free washes are limited to the hand wash at the company’s full-service locations and the Silver Wash at express locations. Veterans must present military identification.

There is a limit of one wash per person. For a list of locations, visit russellfischer.com/veterans.

Santa Claus is coming to Pacific City

Santa Claus will pay a visit to the Pacific City shopping center in Huntington Beach on Nov. 18.

He is scheduled to arrive around noon, accompanied by two elves. The event also will include live music, dancing and free hats.

Pacific City is at 21010 Pacific Coast Hwy.

Tibetan Buddhist lama to speak in Laguna

Yangsi Rinpoche, a Tibetan Buddhist lama based in Portland, Ore., will give a public talk about achieving happiness Nov. 19 in Laguna Beach.

The event will start at 2:30 p.m. at the Woman’s Club, 286 St. Ann’s Drive. Admission starts at $10.

A free healing ceremony for world peace will follow the talk at 4:30 p.m.

Edison High receives sports award

Edison High School in Huntington Beach has received the National Athletic Trainers’ Assn. Safe Sports School award.

It recognizes schools that provide safe environments for athletes.

Elephant advocacy group raises $900,000 in Newport Beach

The Elephant Cooperation, a San Clemente-based nonprofit that helps African elephants, recently raised more than $900,000 at an event in Newport Beach.

Developer and billionaire philanthropist George Argyros served as emcee for the event at The Resort at Pelican Hill. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly gave a performance and donated $250,000.