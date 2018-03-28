Around Town: Costa Mesa gets annual Egg-Citement on Saturday

Torelli Realty's annual Egg-Citement returns Saturday, bringing a variety of Easter-themed activities to Tanager Park in Costa Mesa.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon and feature egg hunts, pony rides, a petting zoo, a bounce house, arts and crafts and opportunities to take photos with the Easter Bunny.
The park is at 1780 Hummingbird Drive. For more information, visit torellirealty.com.
Costa Mesa mayor pro tem presents Alzheimer’s forum Thursday
Costa Mesa Mayor Pro Tem Allan Mansoor will hold a community forum Thursday night with geriatric researcher Dr. Dung Trinh to discuss ways that diet, exercise and brain-stimulating activities can help delay or prevent Alzheimer's disease and other age-related cognitive declines.
The forum will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Costa Mesa Senior Center, 695 W. 19th St.
To RSVP, contact Jennifer Christ at (714) 754-5347 or jennifer.christ@costamesaca.gov.
Rescheduled ‘Hamiltunes’ set for Saturday at Segerstrom Center
"Hamiltunes," a sing-along based on the hit musical "Hamilton," gets a second chance Saturday to fill the Segerstrom Center for the Arts' Julianne and George Argyros Plaza after it was postponed because of inclement weather March 3.
The free event is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa.
For more information, call (714) 556-2787 or visit scfta.org.
Park sculpture lectures begin Monday in Newport
Newport Beach next week will begin a series of lectures about the Civic Center Park sculptures.
Each lecture will highlight a different work, discussing the artist, composition, inspiration and unique features.
The first lecture on Monday will focus on the tree-like "Getting Your Bearings." Artist David Boyer will talk about how he crafted the kinetic wind sculpture and its debut at the Burning Man Festival.
The lecture will begin at 7 p.m. in the Friends Room at the Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave. Admission is free.
Newport Beach to host Special Olympics fundraiser
The city of Newport Beach will host a Special Olympics Unity Torch Walk, Hometown Hero Hoop Shoot Challenge and barbecue on April 5 as a fundraiser in advance of a Special Olympics basketball tournament that month.
The fundraiser will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at Newport Beach City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive.
The evening will include live music, craft beer, wine and food from Newport Rib Co. The Hoop Shoot Challenge will feature police, fire and other local officials and community members partnering on the basketball court with Special Olympics athletes to see which team will be named Hometown Heroes for the Newport Beach Hometown Special Olympics.
Tickets start at $65. Money raised will support year-round training and events for Newport Beach's Special Olympics athletes.
To register, go to bit.ly/2Fw8Zpp.