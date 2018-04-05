Around Town: Corgis are coming for spring beach day in Huntington

It's time once again for corgis to cascade onto the sand at Huntington Dog Beach for Spring Corgi Beach Day presented by So Cal Corgi Nation.
Corgi Beach Day — featuring those squat, fox-faced Welsh herding dogs favored by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II — is held twice annually in Huntington Beach, and it returns from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with a tiki theme to go with its costume contest and other events.
Huntington Dog Beach is at 100 Goldenwest St. Admission to the festival is free.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1075865255849483.
Wounded Warriors family support tour hits Huntington Beach
The ninth annual Wounded Warriors Family Support High Five Tour will pass through Huntington Beach from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Omaha Steaks, 18563 Main St.
During the eight-month tour, a 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor is traveling the United States to invite Americans to show their support for military families by visiting an event on the tour and signing the vehicle.
For more information, visit wwfs.org/high-five-tour.
Costa Mesa basketball tournament and community fair set for Saturday
The 14th annual C3 Basketball Tournament and Community Fair will be held Saturday at Costa Mesa's Downtown Recreation Center.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1860 Anaheim Ave.
Costa Mesa police, churches and other community members organize the fair and three-on-three tournament each year to help connect residents and local agencies.
LOCA 25th-anniversary fundraiser Sunday in Laguna Beach
LOCA will celebrate its 25th year of arts education with a fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Kitchen in the Canyon, 845 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.
Admission is $50. The event will feature art and food.
For tickets or more information, visit locaarts.org/events.
Fairgrounds to host Sand Sports Super Swap
The Sand Sports Super Swap will offer a chance for off-road enthusiasts to sell their sand toys and equipment from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.
New and used quads, dune buggies, motorcycles, tires, engine parts, helmets and more are welcome.
General admission is $10. Advance tickets are $5 online.
For more information, visit sandsportssupershow.com/sand-sports-super-swap.
Huntington Beach teen uses wish to help pediatric patients
A Huntington Beach teenager is using his Make-A-Wish grant to help the pediatric unit at Kaiser Permanente Anaheim Medical Center.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation will grant 17-year-old Matthew Borja's wish Saturday by donating toys and electronics to the medical center.
Matthew, who last year was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, said he wanted to give patients there something to take their minds off their illnesses.
Corona del Mar ‘fibrary’ to break ground Tuesday
The city of Newport Beach will break ground on its new Corona del Mar fire station and library complex Tuesday.
The ceremony will start at 2 p.m. at 420 Marigold Ave.
Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2019.
O.C. supervisor to visit CdM to discuss homelessness
Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer will talk about homelessness, public safety and drowning prevention at the Good Morning Corona del Mar discussion group April 12.
The event will run from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, 1601 Bayside Drive.
Admission is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.
Author to appear at Library Week celebration in Newport
Author and librarian Annie Spence will appear at the Newport Beach Central Library on April 12 as part of National Library Week.
Spence is the author of "Dear Fahrenheit 451: Love and Heartbreak in the Stacks." She composed letters to books in her head for years while on the job as a public librarian in the Midwest.
Her talk will be at 7 p.m. in the Central Library Friends Room, 1000 Avocado Ave. Admission is free.
The Library Week celebration will include story times with local leaders, business workshops, a book discussion and special children's programs from Sunday to April 14.