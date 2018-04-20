Around Town: Segerstrom Center will light up with ‘Brilliance! —A Night of Music and Light’ 

Guests are encouraged to bring light-up and glow-in-the-dark clothing to the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa on Saturday night as the center's Julianne and George Argyros Plaza hosts "Brilliance! —A Night of Music and Light."
The free program, from 7 to 10 p.m. , also will feature a "blacklight forest," a glow bar and performances by electronic artists Dulse and De Lux.
The Segerstrom Center is at 600 Town Center Drive. For more information, visit SCFTA.org.
Newport resident to sign copies of new domestic-violence novel
Susan Hoffman, a Newport Beach resident and a contributor to the Daily Pilot, will sign copies of her new novel, "It Won't Happen Again" — about a girl's struggle with abuse by her stepfather — at two free events Saturday and Sunday.
Both events will begin at 3 p.m. and include free refreshments and a raffle.
Saturday's event will be hosted by Coleen Brennan of Engel & Volkers International Luxury Brokerage at 3636 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar. A representative of the Women's Transitional Living Center will speak about domestic abuse toward women and children.
Sunday's event will be hosted by Furnishing Hope at Westcliff Plaza, 1100 Irvine Ave., Newport Beach. Furnishing Hope provides furniture and supplies to women with children transitioning from shelters.
A portion of the proceeds from the raffles and book sales will be donated to WTLC and Furnishing Hope.
Corona del Mar annual meeting will discuss neighborhood issues
The Corona del Mar Residents Assn. and the Corona del Mar Business Improvement District will hold an annual town hall meeting Wednesday to discuss neighborhood issues and projects.
The event will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Hwy.
Residents, businesspeople and Newport Beach officials will attend.
For more information, call the association at (949) 478-2454 or the district at (949) 673-4050.
Laguna College of Art + Design to feature student art exhibit
The Laguna College of Art + Design's fine-arts department will feature an exhibit of undergraduate students' artworks May 3-31 at the school's gallery in Laguna Beach.
The works — including sculptures, drawings and paintings — were crafted as part of LCAD's senior thesis project.
The gallery is at 374 Ocean Ave. For more information, visit lcad.edu/gallery/future-exhibitions.