Around Town: Scottish festival comes to Costa Mesa this weekend

It figures to be a bonnie weekend at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa as the Scottish American Celtic Festival returns from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The event will feature Celtic music, archery and sheep herding, among other attractions.
Tickets are $18 for general admission, $16 for senior citizens, $3 for children ages 4-11 and free for children 3 and younger, as well as for military personnel and first-responders.
For more information, visit ocfair.com/events-calendar/scottish-fest-usa.
Costa Mesa high school and college students to be honored at dinner
Top high school and college students in Costa Mesa will be recognized Thursday at the 39th annual Les Miller Outstanding Students Supper.
The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Celebrations by Turnip Rose, 1901 Newport Blvd., Costa Mesa.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2LjiZCs.
Newport Beach finishing water main replacement
The city of Newport Beach will be performing the final paving of West Coast Highway in three locations through Mariners Mile from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday as part of a water main replacement project.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2KODaqL.
Weekend of festivities set at Newport Dunes
Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort in Newport Beach will offer a trio of events this Memorial Day weekend:
- Friday, 7-10 p.m.: The resort unveils the expansion of its inflatable waterpark and hosts “’80s on the Bay” with guest DJ Richard Blade playing hits from the 1980s. Tickets are $20 to $40 in advance and $25 to $60 at the door.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m.: Newport Beach Beerfest from 7 to 10 p.m. will feature more than 150 craft beers, wines and spirits, plus music and food trucks. The event raises money for the 1/1 Marine Foundation of Newport Beach. Tickets are $35 to $50.
- Sunday, 5-10 p.m.: The Boots on the Beach country music festival will feature performances by Gethen Jenkins, Shotgun Jefferson, the Morgan Leigh Band and Tina Michelle, plus guest DJ David Bugenske. Tickets are $20 to $60.
Newport Dunes is at 1131 Back Bay Drive. For more information on all the events, visit newportdunes.com.
3-day Newport Beach Wine Festival returns Friday
Wine aficionados can get their kicks this weekend at the 15th annual Newport Beach Wine Festival at the Balboa Bay Resort.
The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 1221 W. Coast Hwy., Newport Beach.
Gourmet food will accompany wines from various award-winning wineries.
For more information, visit balboabayresort.com/dining/newport-beach-wine-festival.
Scouts to plant flags at cemetery to mark Memorial Day
Members of several Orange County Boy Scout and Girl Scout groups and their parents will participate in a flag-planting service project Saturday at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar to honor Memorial Day.
Between 8 and 10 a.m. they will place more than a thousand flags on the gravesites of people who died serving in the nation's armed forces.
Fountain Valley police to be on DUI lookout this weekend
More officers will be on the streets in Fountain Valley from Saturday to Monday in an effort to curb drunk and drugged driving over the Memorial Day weekend.
The saturation patrols will be in areas of the city that have frequent crashes and arrests involving driving under the influence, according to police.
The effort is funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.
Chargers GM to help honor student-athletes at Athletic Awards
Student-athletes from Newport Harbor High, Corona del Mar High and Sage Hill schools will be honored from 6 to 8:30 p.m. May 30 during the 57th annual Athletic Awards dinner at the Renaissance Newport Beach Hotel at 4500 MacArthur Blvd.
Los Angeles Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco will speak at the event.
Individual tickets are available for $55 and tables for $550 by visiting bit.ly/2GEHTJe.
Chargers announce July 28 start for training camp in Costa Mesa
The Los Angeles Chargers will kick off their second training camp in Costa Mesa on July 28, according to a post on the team's website.
Camp will take place at the Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex at 2750 Fairview Road, and many practices will be open to the public. Additional dates will be announced in coming weeks.
Public agencies to give presentation on 405 Freeway project
The Orange County Transportation Authority and California Department of Transportation will provide a free presentation on the 405 Freeway expansion project from 6 to 8 p.m. May 31 at the Fountain Valley School District boardroom, 10055 Slater Ave.
The $1.9-billion project covers a 16-mile stretch of the 405 between the 73 Freeway in Costa Mesa and the 605 Freeway near the Los Angeles County line. It includes building one new general-purpose lane in each direction between the 605 and Euclid Street and adding a new lane in both directions between the 605 and the 73 that, combined with the existing carpool lanes, will create "express" toll lanes much like those on the 91 Freeway.
Officials broke ground on the project in January and expect to complete it in 2023.
Friends of the Costa Mesa Libraries donates $75,000 for media wall
Friends of the Costa Mesa Libraries recently donated $75,000 toward developing a community information media wall at the new city library under construction in Lions Park.
"It is with great joy that ... [we] present the city with another giant check," Donna Stapleton, the group's president, said while announcing the donation at last week's City Council meeting.
Mayor Sandy Genis expressed the city's gratitude for the gift.
"Thank you again for investing in our community and for your strong support," she said. "Your partnership is truly valued."
