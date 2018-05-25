Around Town: Laguna Beach Taste of the Nation raises $250,000 to fight childhood hunger

Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry campaign raised about $250,000 at the 11th annual Laguna Beach Taste of the Nation last weekend at Montage Laguna Beach.
About 500 guests attended the event, which featured cuisine from famed chefs.
Volunteers needed to plant Memorial Day flags
The Corona del Mar Flag Committee is looking for volunteers for its Coast Highway American flag display on Monday.
To help set up, meet in front of the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce office at 2855 E. Coast Hwy., between Starbucks and the New Port Theater, at 6 a.m. To help with takedown, meet at the same place at 4:30 p.m.
Vista View Middle School music department’s final concert of the season
The Vista View Middle School music department will present "Celebrate the World, Celebrate You!" as its final concert of the year at 6 p.m. Thursday at 16250 Hickory St., Fountain Valley.
The program will feature the choir and the advanced and beginning bands. Tickets will be available at the door.
Newport Harbor Underwater Cleanup is June 2
The second annual Newport Harbor Underwater Cleanup will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2 at the Balboa Bay Club, 1221 Coast Hwy.
More than 200 divers will collect trash around the harbor. Volunteers will also collect refuse on land.
The event features breakfast, lunch, a post-event party, raffles and an awards ceremony for the oddest items collected.
Help Your Harbor, a congregation of environmental groups and volunteers, is organizing the event.
For information, visit nhunderwatercleanup.com/.
Church, Montage plan Laguna beach cleanup
Laguna Beach United Methodist Church will partner with Montage Laguna Beach for a June 2 beach cleanup.
Volunteers can either meet at 9 a.m. at the hotel, 30801 South Coast Hwy., or at 8:30 a.m. at the church, 21632 Wesley Drive.
For information, visit lbumc.org.
Aging Together Conference is coming to H.B.
The Aging Together Conference will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 2 at Luthern Church of the Resurrection, 9812 Hamilton Ave., Huntington Beach.
Care Connections Network, a nonprofit that helps aging elders, and the Alzheimer's Family Center organized the program, which will feature chair yoga and meditation.
More than a dozen other organizations, including Hoag Hospital and the OC Health Care Agency, will participate.
Event to support healing through art
Art and Creativity for Healing plans the 18th annual Palette of Colors Celebrating Creativity at 5 p.m. June 2 at the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity at 3321 Hyland Ave., Costa Mesa.
The nonprofit supports healing through art for suffering individuals.
There will be cocktails, a wine wall, dinner and more than 200 silent auction items. Tickets are $200.
For information, visit art4healing.org.
D.A. Tony Rackauckas to address Corona del Mar
Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas will address how residents and business owners can guard against crime from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club,1601 Bayside Drive, Corona del Mar, on June 14.
Representatives for Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), state Sen. John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa), Assemblyman Matthew Harper (R-Huntington Beach), county Supervisor Michelle Steel and Newport Beach Councilman Scott Peotter will also give updates at the monthly governmental and community affairs meeting.
For information, visit cdmchamber.com.
Market donates $4,000 to Costa Mesa nonprofit
Mother's Market and Kitchen recently donated $4,000 to Serving People in Need (SPIN), a Costa Mesa nonprofit that provides housing assistance for families.
"We are sincerely grateful to Mother's for their very generous support of SPIN and the belief that all children are our future and need a home in which to grow and dream," the nonprofit's executive director, Jean Wegener, said in a press release.