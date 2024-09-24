Costa Mesa police seek victims of trio arrested on suspicion of child porn

Jonathan Garduno, left, and Khyla Kauffeld, of Lake Forest, allegedly had ties to Costa Mesa resident Tanner Shallahamer, right. All three were arrested by Costa Mesa police. They all posted bail.

Detectives are searching for possible victims of a 24-year-old Costa Mesa man arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography, after material he’d circulated was seized in an investigation into two suspects from Lake Forest.

Tanner Shallahamer was taken into custody by Costa Mesa police, who also obtained a warrant to search his vehicle and residence, according to a release issued Monday by the Costa Mesa Police Department.

His arrest is the third so far in an investigation into pornographic images and videos depicting minors being shared and potentially sold online by adults.

Advertisement

One of those suspects is Jonathan Garduno, 30, of Lake Forest, initially arrested on Sept. 7 after a promised rendezvous with a 15-year-old girl in Costa Mesa resulted in a meeting with a special investigations detective who had posed as a minor online.

Garduno was arrested at the scene for trying to meet a minor with intent to commit a sex act, and his cellphone was booked as evidence, CMPD reported Sept. 14. He reportedly posted $20,000 bail that same day.

Information retrieved from Garduno’s cellphone implicated his live-in girlfriend, Khyla Kauffeld, 29, Lake Forest, in similar criminal acts, according to police.

A search warrant was executed at the couple’s residence, and both individuals were arrested. Garduno was booked on suspicion of possessing child pornography, sending/selling child pornography and distribution of obscene matter depicting minors. Kauffeld was booked on suspicion of possessing child pornography. Both individuals posted $20,000 bail and were released, CMPD spokeswoman Roxi Fyad confirmed.

In their investigation, detectives also found pornographic videos and images of minors shared between Garduno and Shallahamer, the latter of whom also allegedly sent videos of himself stalking a woman while she lay in bed at her Costa Mesa residence, according to a police news release issued Monday.

“Detectives are further investigating Shallahamer for possibly stalking other women and female teenagers and involving another male subject by sharing identifying information with intent to commit a sex crime,” the release stated.

Shallahamer was taken into custody Friday. Although a bail enhancement, from $20,000 to $250,000, was granted, Shallahamer posted bail Saturday and was released.

Police believe the 24-year-old suspect has potentially stalked and sent nude photographs of himself to other female victims in and around Costa Mesa and Newport Beach.

CMPD seeks the public’s help in identifying potential additional victims and providing further details related to this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Adam Gardner at (714) 754-4937.