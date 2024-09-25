Hundreds of foodies savor Pacific Wine & Food Classic offerings at Newport Dunes

Jordan Hansen of Hi-Time Wine Cellars in Costa Mesa pours sparkling wine for guests at the 2024 Pacific Wine & Food Classic at Newport Dunes.

About 900 hundred guests were treated to food, wine and other beverages Saturday afternoon during the seventh annual Pacific Food & Wine Classic at Newport Dunes.

Attendees were offered bites from more than 40 restaurants, and samples from a selection of around a 100 wines, beers, creative cocktails, mocktails and artisan water.

From left, North American brand manager Dylan Withrow, Villa Massa and Callyn Kammermeier, tradeshow marketing manager, serve limoncello cocktails at the Pacific Wine & Food Classic on Saturday. (Susan Hoffman)

Newport Beach residents Stephanie Andra, Monica Wood, Mina Ramer and Lucy Donahue said they were there for a girl’s day out.

”We’re foodies, we want it all,” said Donahue. “What can’t you love about food and wine?”

Wood added that as a volunteer with Second Harvest Food Bank Orange County, she especially wanted to support the restaurants that support the nonprofit organization, which helps to end hunger and food insecurity.

Alex Fernando serves award-winning paella during the Pacific Wine & Food Classic Saturday, Sept. 21, at Newport Dunes. (Susan Hoffman)

At Gus’s Wold Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant station, the line would have been out the door had there been an actual door. By 3 p.m. at least 30 hungry people were waiting after word spread that a generous helping of the fried whole chicken breast was to be had. The restaurant originally founded in Mason, Tenn., featuring chicken breasts prepared using a Southern-style hot and spicy recipe that dates back to the 1950s. Gus Bonner and his wife, Gertrude, took over the restaurant after his parents died in 1984.

Catering manager Mynor Espinosa of Gus’s Santa Ana location said the line didn’t slow down all day.

“We served 600 chicken breasts which is a regular occurrence during events,” Espinosa said. “A lot of people hadn’t heard of us and those who had didn’t know we offer outside catering.”

Newport Beach friends, from left, Lucy Donahue, Mina Ramer, Monica Wood and Stephanie Andra pose in front of a living produce wall at the Pacific Wine & Food Classic. (Susan Hoffman)

At its booth on the sand Hi-Time Wine Cellars was pouring sparkling wine to thirsty guests. Jordan Hansen and his sister, Valerie, are both third-generation employees of the Costa Mesa store.

“My granddad opened it over 65 years ago and still works here everyday,” said Jordan Hansen. “It’s surprising how many people don’t know about our store since we’ve been around since 1957. It was quite nice to see some repeat customers and to meet new customers [today].”

Inside the tent pavilion was a chance to elevate the dessert experience with an innovative concept, Jars by Fabio Viviani, the celebrity (“Top Chef”) restaurateur. Individual portions of sweet creations — including such favorites as lemon meringue pie and red velvet cheesecake — were served up in jars.

Katie Loomis and Jars by Fabio Viviani owner Bethany Nelms arrange individual desserts at the Pacific Wine & Food Classic at Newport Dunes. (Susan Hoffman)

“Being a new restaurant coming up on a year in November we try to do a lot of Orange County events,” said Bethany Nelms, owner of the quick-serve dessert restaurant’s site in Laguna Niguel. “The Pacific Wine & Food Classic was by far one of our favorites and a really good experience.”

Nelms added that she appreciated how well organized the event was and how the attendees seemed to be really engaged.

“They were asking questions and we had some amazing conversations. It was really positive,” she said. “We try to be involved so the community gets to experience us because we are new and little different.”