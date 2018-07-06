Around Town: Costa Mesa Concerts in the Park begin Tuesday

Boys Nation is an annual program in which 98 senators (two from each state, except Hawaii) learn how the U.S. Senate and the federal government function. Boys are divided into two political parties, the Federalists and the Nationalists, each of which conducts a party convention, sets a platform and nominates members for elected offices. Each senator also writes, introduces and debates a bill before a committee, and if it proceeds, the legislation is voted on by the whole Senate.