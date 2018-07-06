Around Town: Costa Mesa Concerts in the Park begin Tuesday

Costa Mesa’s Concerts in the Park series at Fairview Park will begin Tuesday with a performance by Irish rock band the Fenians.
The series’ four free shows also will include ’80s cover band Flashback Heart Attack on July 17, Eagles tribute band Desperado on July 24 and rock/dance band the Tijuana Dogs on July 31.
The series, presented by the Costa Mesa Foundation, will feature a wine and beer garden, children’s activities, food trucks and sponsor booths. Proceeds from sponsorships and beer and wine sales will benefit local youth, parks and recreation efforts.
All concerts begin at 6 p.m. at Fairview Park, 2501 Placentia Ave.
HGTV’s Christina El Moussa buys home in Newport Beach
Christina El Moussa, co-star of the HGTV reality show “Flip or Flop,” reportedly has bought a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Newport Beach for $4.1 million.
The home, remodeled in 2016, is 4,870 square feet and has a pool with an outdoor kitchen. It won an HGTV award for best bedroom and bathroom.
Laguna radio station holds Radio Camp
KX/93.5 FM, Laguna Beach’s non-commercial radio station, will hold its second annual Radio Camp starting Monday and continuing through Aug. 3.
During weeklong sessions, campers ages 11-18 will learn to host, edit, produce and execute a live radio show with training from station founder Tyler Russell. Campers will leave with a flash drive of the on-air productions.
“In addition to giving students something fun and engaging to do this summer, our goal is to inspire the next generation of radio journalists who will be responsible for carrying the torch in this challenging medium,” Russell said in a statement. “Radio has to stay important, and it’s up to our kids that it does.”
Each week of camp also will include a day at sponsor Cox Communications’ Orange County headquarters in Rancho Santa Margarita, where campers will meet with Cox staff and learn about the latest in technology.
For more information about the camp, call (949) 715-4859.
Public workshop Wednesday on Laguna stairway replacement
The city of Laguna Beach will present an onsite public workshop Wednesday to gather public input on the proposed design of a stairway replacement near Diver’s Cove extending from Cliff Drive to High Drive.
The workshop will begin at 5 p.m.
To provide comments without attending, contact Alpha Santos at (949) 497-0729 or asantos@lagunabeachcity.net.
Newport Coast student a senator at American Legion Boys Nation
Joshua Cheadle, an incoming senior at Sage Hill School in Newport Coast, has been selected as a senator representing California at the American Legion Boys Nation from July 20 to 27 in the Washington, D.C., area.
Boys Nation is an annual program in which 98 senators (two from each state, except Hawaii) learn how the U.S. Senate and the federal government function. Boys are divided into two political parties, the Federalists and the Nationalists, each of which conducts a party convention, sets a platform and nominates members for elected offices. Each senator also writes, introduces and debates a bill before a committee, and if it proceeds, the legislation is voted on by the whole Senate.
Joshua will be joined in representing California by Jack Warner of Marin Academy in San Rafael.
At Sage Hill, Joshua co-founded the Youth and Government Club and was captain of the mock-trial team. He is a member of the school’s varsity sailing team and is a Boy Scout with 21 merit badges.
He plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania to study business or finance.