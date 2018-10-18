Around Town: Beach, Brews and BBQ headed to Newport

Eight homes will be featured on the tour. A reception will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. at Le Pain Quotidien at Fashion Island, 401 Newport Center Drive. A luncheon will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Hwy., and an afternoon reception is set for 4 to 6 p.m. at Bliss Home & Design, 3321 E. Coast Hwy.