Porn actor arrested with guns, drugs and $15,000 in Costa Mesa, police say

An adult-film actor was arrested with guns, drugs and cash in his possession after holding off police for more than 13 hours in a Costa Mesa home Saturday, authorities said.
Casey Daniel Purser, 31, of Sherman Oaks was with a woman in her home in the 800 block of Brickyard Lane when officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at about 3:20 a.m., police said.
According to police, Purser had threatened to harm the woman before she ran downstairs and out the front door. Police said Purser chased her downstairs but stayed inside.
Police made several unsuccessful attempts to call Purser, and detectives watched the house until Purser stepped outside with a backpack at about 5 p.m. and was arrested, police said.
The backpack contained two loaded 9mm handguns, drugs including 12 grams of cocaine and 17 Adderall pills and $15,000 in cash, police said.
Purser was booked on an outstanding warrant and on suspicion of making criminal threats, exhibiting a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance while armed and resisting/delaying arrest, police said.
He pleaded not guilty Monday to three felony and two misdemeanor counts.
Purser, who goes by the stage name Clover, has a history of legal run-ins, including allegations of domestic violence and animal cruelty.
He was arrested in Newport Beach on May 8 on suspicion of exhibiting a deadly weapon. He faces four felony counts and three misdemeanor counts related to threats, brandishing a weapon and being in possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
A restraining order was requested against Purser in February in Orange County Superior Court pertaining to allegations of domestic violence.