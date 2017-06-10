Baker Street Bash packs weekend with food, rides, games and more

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church’s annual festival, the Baker Street Bash, offers food, rides, games, auctions, a rummage sale and a packed lineup of live performers throughout this weekend in Costa Mesa.

Proceeds of the event support St. John’s school and parish.

The bash, which began Friday, continues through Sunday at 1015 Baker St.

Sunday’s hours are noon to 9 p.m., with entertainment including Public Rocks Band — Disturbing the Peace, El Mariachi Zacatecas and Jaurez Guillermo, according to the festival’s website.

Also scheduled are a silent auction and a drawing with a $5,000 grand prize.

For more information, visit sjbfestival.com.

luke.money@latimes.com

Twitter @LukeMMoney