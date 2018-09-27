UCI students claim world record for biggest game of balloon tag

Students at UC Irvine broke the Guinness world record for the largest game of balloon tag on Wednesday, the university said.
In balloon tag, players tie balloons around their ankles, divide into teams and try to pop opposing teams’ balloons.
UCI needed more than 280 students to break the record and gathered a total of 1,514 at Aldrich Park on Wednesday, said university spokesman Tom Vasich.
UCI already held the world records for largest game of dodgeball, largest water pistol fight and largest game of capture the flag.