2 drivers taken to hospital after crash in Newport Beach

Two men were hospitalized Tuesday after a crash on Bayside Drive in Newport Beach.

Newport Beach police were called to the 1600 block of Bayside near El Paseo Drive at about 8:30 a.m. following a report of a collision.

Police said a Honda Accord traveling east on Bayside collided with a Chevrolet Avalanche that was pulling out of a driveway into the road.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital with complaints of pain.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

