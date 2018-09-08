Newport Beach goes ‘green’ while prepping for disaster at expo

Local businesses and organizations showed it can be easy being “green” during Saturday’s Newport Beach Green on the Green & Disaster Preparedness Expo at the Civic Center.
The event featured exhibits and educational displays demonstrating environmentally conscious practices and products, a petting zoo, a showcase of electric and hybrid vehicles, electronics recycling and document shredding and more.
Guests also could collect tips on disaster preparation, including how to assemble supply kits, organize their neighborhoods and perform CPR.
The event was presented by the city and the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce.