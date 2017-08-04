Biz News: John Wayne Enterprises releases Newport Beach-inspired clothing line

John Wayne Enterprises has released a new clothing line inspired by the late actor’s life in Newport Beach.

The collection has T-shirts, hoodies, caps and a bucket hat. Proceeds benefit the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, based in Newport Beach.

John Wayne Enterprises has also teamed with O’Douds to create a pomade, cologne and candles with scents “reminiscent of the iconic actor,” according to a news release.

The products are available on a new online store, store.johnwayne.com.

South Coast Plaza and Disneyland team up for limited-edition carousel pins

South Coast Plaza and the Disneyland Resort are celebrating the Costa Mesa mall’s 50th anniversary with a pair of limited-edition collectible pins, each illustrating a carousel horse flanked by fleur-de-lis.

Five hundred pairs will be available exclusively at South Coast Plaza this summer. Each pair of complimentary pins is available with a minimum purchase of a two-day, one-park admission ticket to the Disneyland Resort at any of South Coast Plaza’s four concierge locations while supplies last. A South Coast Plaza single-use valet parking pass also is included with a qualifying ticket purchase.

“In 2005, South Coast Plaza partnered with the Disneyland Resort for a pair of carousel pins to mark Disneyland’s 50th anniversary. A dozen years later, it’s our turn to celebrate half a century,” said Debra Gunn Downing, spokeswoman for South Coast Plaza.

New offerings coming to Newport properties

Irvine Co. Retail Properties has announced that Scout and Molly’s Boutique, which sells clothing, jewelry and accessories, is coming to Westcliff Plaza in Newport Beach in August.

Marché Moderne, a French bistro which had been at Costa Mesa’s South Coast Plaza, is planning to reopen in Newport in late August.

The restaurant will be in the Crystal Cove Shopping Center, 7862 E. Coast Hwy.

Lincoln Experience Center hosts women’s empowerment event

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, with help from Orange County United Way, recently produced the first in a series of three women’s empowerment events.

The event, held at the Lincoln Experience Center at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island, included Newport Beach Councilwoman Diane Dixon as a speaker.

Total Training studio expands to Costa Mesa

Total Training, a fitness studio in Laguna Hills co-founded by Gregg and Tammy Niemann, will open a second studio in Costa Mesa this month.

The 3,000-square-foot facility will be at 1941 Newport Blvd., sharing space with Newport Surf Shoe City. It will offer strength training, cardio and circuit training and feature a “state-of-the-art sound system, a high-energy nightclub atmosphere and customized graffiti by local artists,” according to a news release.

A grand opening is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 26.