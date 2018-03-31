Biz News: Costa Mesa's Sidecar Doughnuts to celebrate 5 years with chef series

Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee in Costa Mesa is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a "celebrity chef" series throughout the year and a new food truck.
Sidecar also will be expanding with a third location, in Del Mar in San Diego County.
For the series, chefs will create new doughnut flavors that will be featured for a month. Proceeds will benefit each chef's nonprofit of choice.
Sidecar's new truck will travel throughout Southern California and be available for events.
The Del Mar location is planned to open in September. Costa Mesa's location at 270 E. 17th St. opened in 2013. The chain's first location, in Santa Monica, opened in 2012.