Biz News: Newport Beach Brewing Co. closes, with plans for new concept next year

Newport Beach Brewing Co. has closed its doors after 23 years in business.
The brewery, which opened on the Balboa Peninsula in 1995 and closed Nov. 4, was Newport Beach’s first. The brewery’s owners, Mario Marovic and Andrew Gabriel, plan to extensively remodel the business and reopen under a new concept, potentially by next summer, a company representative said.
Some beer may continue to be brewed under the Newport Beach Brewing Co. name, though the focus will be on the new concept, the company said.
Marovic and Gabriel also own Dory Deli, Stag Bar + Kitchen and Malarky’s Irish Pub in Newport Beach, as well as the Country Club restaurant and bar and Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa.
South Coast Collection announces changes
South Coast Collection in Costa Mesa has added five new design showrooms, a series of pop-up retailers and kombucha drink company Rich Elixirs.
The showrooms are Hay, a Danish furnishings brand; Rejuvenation, an Oregon-based lighting store; Ligne Roset, a French contemporary furnishings store; Scavolini, an Italian kitchen brand; and Roomscapes, an interior design studio that specializes in kitchens, bathrooms, millwork and whole-house remodeling.
Rich Elixirs also will sell cold brew coffee, ginger beer and bone broth, according to a news release. Its grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 7.
This month, SoCo is hosting pop-up shops for Fifi Venezia, a slipper company, and oil boutique Campo Beauty.
In December, pop-up space will be occupied by Ulloo 42, which sells furnishings and other handmade products.
The center also announced that the Cheese Shop is under new ownership. Changes include new breakfast offerings, catering and an expanded sandwich menu.
Newport developer wins award for Irvine hotel
Newport Beach-based R.D. Olson Development has received the Hotel Opening of the Year award for the 271-room Marriott Irvine Spectrum, which began operations in December.
The award was given during the Marriott International North America and Full Service Owners Conference in October in Washington, D.C.
“This recognition speaks to the strong partnership we have built, and continue to build, with Marriott International,” R.D. Olson Chief Executive Robert Olson said in a statement. “We are proud of our work and look forward to partnering with Marriott on future projects that will continue to provide guests with exceptional lodging experiences.”