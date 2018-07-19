Man critically injured in boat crash in Huntington Beach

A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the inflatable boat he was steering crashed into a docked vessel Wednesday night in Sunset Harbour in Huntington Beach, authorities said.
The man and a woman aboard the 13-foot inflatable boat went overboard following the crash at 9:38 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.
Both were pulled from the water. The man was taken to a hospital. The woman was not injured and was speaking with investigators, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies didn’t believe anyone was aboard the docked boat.
It isn’t clear what caused the crash, officials said.
KTLA contributed to this report.