DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Man critically injured in boat crash in Huntington Beach

By
Jul 19, 2018 | 8:05 AM
Man critically injured in boat crash in Huntington Beach
A man and a woman went overboard from an inflatable boat after it crashed into a docked vessel in Sunset Harbour in Huntington Beach on Wednesday night. (Bing Maps / Daily Pilot)

A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the inflatable boat he was steering crashed into a docked vessel Wednesday night in Sunset Harbour in Huntington Beach, authorities said.

The man and a woman aboard the 13-foot inflatable boat went overboard following the crash at 9:38 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

Advertisement

Both were pulled from the water. The man was taken to a hospital. The woman was not injured and was speaking with investigators, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies didn’t believe anyone was aboard the docked boat.

Advertisement

It isn’t clear what caused the crash, officials said.

KTLA contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Advertisement