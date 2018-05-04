New exhibit tells ‘The Hull Story’ of Costa Mesa’s boatbuilding past

Goddard said Costa Mesa — whose official slogan was "Hub of the Harbor Area" before it was changed to "City of the Arts" in 1999 — became a boatbuilding center because of its proximity to Newport Harbor. As the Newport Beach coastline became more developed, boatmaking shifted up the hill to Costa Mesa, which had plentiful land and was within easy transporting distance for vessels that, once complete, could be towed to the water.