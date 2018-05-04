New exhibit tells ‘The Hull Story’ of Costa Mesa’s boatbuilding past

An easily forgotten but important chapter of Costa Mesa's past is now on display.
The Costa Mesa Historical Society is hosting "Costa Mesa: The Hull Story," an exhibit that details the city's influential boatbuilding legacy that was largely centered in the Westside.
The exhibit, a first for the historical society, began Thursday and will run at least least six months in the society's headquarters at Lions Park, 1870 Anaheim Ave.
It was curated, researched and written by Nancy Pedersen, with graphics and design help from Art Goddard, lead volunteer for the historical society.
The bulk of Costa Mesa's boatbuilding, design and related industries started after World War II and lasted through 2003, by which time most of the businesses had left town. Many boatbuilders left California because of the state's strict environmental laws, which made modern manufacturing more difficult than in the post-war era.
Goddard said Costa Mesa — whose official slogan was "Hub of the Harbor Area" before it was changed to "City of the Arts" in 1999 — became a boatbuilding center because of its proximity to Newport Harbor. As the Newport Beach coastline became more developed, boatmaking shifted up the hill to Costa Mesa, which had plentiful land and was within easy transporting distance for vessels that, once complete, could be towed to the water.
"It was a natural fit for Costa Mesa," Goddard said. "It was willing to take on the industry."
Pedersen, who runs a Facebook page called "Newport-Mesa Boat Building History," got interested in the topic partially because it's in her family. Don Pedersen, her husband's uncle, was a master shipwright who developed the Viking sailboat.
For "The Hull Story," she sifted through decades of phone books to find old businesses and talked to many people who were involved in the industry. By her count, Costa Mesa has had about 100 boatbuilders and associated businesses.
"But you're gonna miss some," Pedersen said, because many builders worked unofficially in their backyards. Her research took three years.
Costa Mesa builders were particularly influential for their use of fiberglass. The first Duffy electric boats were built in Costa Mesa, as were boats built for the 1955 opening of Disneyland.
When asked whether she plans to compile her research into a book someday, Pedersen replied, "Believe me, that's in my head."
