Celebration marks completion of ‘Friends of Brentwood Park’ pet mural in Costa Mesa

Eastside Costa Mesa residents and their four-legged friends had a doggone good time Saturday at a celebration marking the completion of a mural depicting pets that frequent the neighborhood’s Brentwood Park.

Becky Feltman painted each of the 341 furry mugs lining a wall on her property facing Monte Vista Avenue, next to the park.

It took her about seven months to complete the mural, which is dubbed “Friends of Brentwood Park.”

“Every one of them has their own personality, and I’ve met almost every single one,” she said in an interview this month, referring to the pictured pets. “I believe I’ve seen every one of them.”

Mayor Katrina Foley and Councilman John Stephens were among those attending Saturday’s celebration.

Feltman has said she plans to expand the mural to another portion of her wall and already has a “waiting list” of pets to be painted.

