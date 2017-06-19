Bomb squad detonates explosive device found on Costa Mesa front yard

Orange County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad personnel detonated an explosive device Sunday that was found on the front lawn of a Costa Mesa home, police said.

Authorities received a call around 6 p.m. from a homeowner in the 900 block of Darrell Street, said Costa Mesa police Sgt. Matt Selinske.

The resident reported a fireworks-like device on his property that had a fuse protruding from it, police said.

Bomb squad personnel responded and detonated the item at the scene, Selinske said.

No injuries or property damage were reported. Selinske said police don’t know how the device got on the resident’s yard.

The incident is under investigation.

