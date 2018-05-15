New coffeehouse and Buffalo Wild Wings win approval in Costa Mesa

Chicken and caffeine enthusiasts in Costa Mesa had two reasons to rejoice Monday night after the city Planning Commission approved proposals to open a coffeehouse in the Westside and a Buffalo Wild Wings on Newport Boulevard.
Commissioners OKd both projects on 3-0 votes, and their decisions are final unless appealed to the City Council within seven days. Commission Chairman Stephan Andranian was absent from Monday's meeting.
The new Buffalo Wild Wings at 1835 Newport Blvd. would be Costa Mesa's first location of the restaurant chain known for its chicken wings and sports bar atmosphere.
Plans call for the restaurant to be 5,766 square feet and include a 742-square-foot outdoor dining area. Approved hours are 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
Buffalo Wild Wings will replace Mimi's Cafe, which occupied the site in the Costa Mesa Courtyards commercial center for more than 30 years until it closed in 2016. The old Mimi's building will be demolished.
The new coffeehouse, MoonGoat Coffee, will open in a 4,639-square-foot space at 1985 Placentia Ave.
It will include a 400-square-foot outdoor patio and an area for coffee roasting. Approved hours are 6:30 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays and 6:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
According to planning documents, the coffeehouse is one component of a wider plan to revamp the industrial center at 1975, 1977, 1981 and 1985 Placentia with more of a focus on providing services to those who live and work nearby. That effort also will include new landscaping and renovating existing buildings.
Commissioner Carla Navarro Woods said that vision "fits in perfectly" with the surrounding Westside area.
"It's the right mix of grit and culture and diversity and heart," she said.
Vice Chairman Byron de Arakal added, "Hopefully it's a seed and other uses will follow."
