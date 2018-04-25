Costa Mesa planning commissioner resigns as she plans to spend more time outside the city

Costa Mesa Planning Commissioner Isabell Kerins resigned this week, leaving the five-member panel shorthanded until the City Council names a replacement.
In her resignation letter dated Monday, Kerins wrote that she and her family recently bought a home outside the city and she plans to spend more time there.
"Although it is my intent to spend much of my time in our residence in Costa Mesa, there may be a question of residency that I do not wish to become an issue," she wrote.
"Upon researching the guidelines of being eligible for a seat on the commission, I believe I will not be qualified to serve moving forward," she added.
Kerins had served on the commission since February 2017.
The Planning Commission reviews and acts on certain proposed projects and permit applications and advises the council on issues related to development and long-term growth.
City spokesman Tony Dodero said Tuesday that no timeline had been set for appointing Kerins' replacement.
The city also is accepting applications for vacant seats on its Parks and Recreation and Senior commissions. The application deadline for those positions is May 2.
For more information, visit costamesaca.gov/apply.
