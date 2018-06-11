Sobriety checkpoint nets 5 DUI arrests in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa police made five DUI arrests and wrote two other citations during a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint in front of the Triangle commercial center over the weekend.
Local officers, with assistance from the California Highway Patrol, conducted 30 field sobriety tests during the checkpoint, which ran from 8 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Newport Boulevard and Flower Street.
Officers arrested four people on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and another on suspicion of being drug-impaired, according to the Police Department.
Police also cited two people on allegations of license violations.
A total of 1,393 vehicles drove through the checkpoint, and 743 were screened, authorities said.
Funding for the checkpoint came from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.