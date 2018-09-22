Return of annual Fish Fry brings food and festivities to Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park

Something fishy is afoot in Costa Mesa this weekend.
The annual Costa Mesa-Newport Harbor Lions Club Fish Fry returned to Fairview Park on Friday for the first of three days of food and festivities.
The community tradition — in its 71st year — offers a collection of carnival attractions, vendors, live entertainment, a car show and heaping helpings of what Lions Club members swear is the best fish dinner in these parts.
The Fish Fry runs from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free; fish dinners cost $10.
Event proceeds will benefit nonprofits and other community groups. For additional details and the entertainment lineup, visit cmnhlions.com.
Fairview Park is at 2501 Placentia Ave.
The 11th annual Costa Mesa Community Run also is scheduled in the park Sunday. For more information, visit costamesacommunityrun.com.