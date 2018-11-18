Halecrest Park cook-off serves up chili while remembering late Costa Mesa employee

Costa Mesa’s Halecrest Park turned up the heat Saturday during its annual chili cook-off.
The latest edition of the popular community event featured an assortment of vendors, live music and, of course, a lineup of spicy chili recipes to savor.
This year’s cook-off was dedicated to Brad Long, a longtime Costa Mesa city employee who died last November.
“Brad supported Halecrest Park for many years and would enter the chili cook-off with his fellow city employees,” organizers wrote on a Facebook page for the event. “He had a theme for every year. His smile and warmth to all was what our cook-off is all about. We will miss you this year, Brad, but we will never forget you and your smile.”
Halecrest Park is at 3107 Killybrooke Lane.