Costa Mesa police detain 43 at rave party in vacant commercial building

Luke Money
Costa Mesa police officers detained 43 people — 34 adults and nine juveniles — early Saturday after breaking up a large rave party in an unoccupied commercial building.

Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Harbor Boulevard at 12:19 a.m. after “numerous subjects forced entry into the building,” according to the Police Department.

Many partygoers fled in vehicles or on foot once police arrived, the department said.

Kevin Mayorga, 20, of Anaheim was arrested ion suspicion of trespassing, resisting officers and possessing a loaded, concealed firearm, according to the Police Department.

Another person was arrested and cited on allegations of possessing a controlled substance and trespassing.

Officers booked 10 people and cited 31 others on suspicion of trespassing, police said.

 

