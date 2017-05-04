Costa Mesa will pay $250,000 to man who sued after crashing bicycle on Harbor Boulevard

Costa Mesa will pay $250,000 to settle a negligence lawsuit brought by a man who was injured after falling off his bicycle while riding along Harbor Boulevard in 2014.

City Council members unanimously approved the settlement with Todd Gosson during their closed session meeting Tuesday.

According to the complaint, filed in 2015, Gosson was riding his bicycle south along Harbor near the 405 Freeway overpass when he fell because of a “protruding wooden post” on the sidewalk.

He claimed to have “suffered serious injuries as a direct consequence” of the December 2014 crash.

The city did not admit any wrongdoing as part of the settlement, Costa Mesa spokesman Tony Dodero said Thursday.

