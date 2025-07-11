Feeling blue? ‘Find Your Happy’ at the 135th annual Orange County Fair

The Grand Wheel is shown under assembly during preparations for the OC Fair on Friday afternoon. This year’s theme is Find Your Fun.

If you find yourself with a case of the summertime blues, there’s perhaps no better place to “Find Your Happy” than this year’s Orange County Fair, which returns to the Costa Mesa fairgrounds on Friday.

Organizers of this year’s 135th annual celebration have been busy planning the start of the big show, prepping staging areas on the 150-acre site for the more than 1 million visitors anticipated to walk through the gates each Wednesday through Sunday before the fair closes on Aug. 17.

“There are trucks parked everywhere, and they’re unloading the rides. Concessionaires are rolling trailers in and putting up all the big signs,” OC Fair & Event Center spokeswoman Terry Moore said in a catch-up session Thursday.

A worker scrubs the facade of the Fun Factory ride Friday in preparation for the O.C. Fair, which runs July 18 through Aug. 17. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

“At Centennial Farm, everything’s getting spruced up and looking good. I’m seeing 4-H folks and FFA kids start to get their stuff set up. Kids raise these animals and it’s an enormous amount of work and there’s a lot of expense but you learn a ton. And it’s one of those things you’ll find only at the county fair.”

Attendance at this year’s event will be capped at roughly 50,000 visitors per day, but those who pay for entry to a concert at the Pacific Amphitheater or other ticketed event will be able to access the fair for the entire day, even on days already deemed “sold out.”

Last year, officials reported more than 1.13 million guests visited the fairground, up more than 81,000 people compared to 2023, with 12 of the fair’s 23 days exceeding the cap and nine days selling out.

More than 130,000 fairgoers attended concerts at the amphitheater, while 32,000 guests enjoyed performances at the Hangar and some 30,000 audience members partook in high-octane events at the Action Sports Arena, OCFEC estimates.

Area residents stunned in the competition and display categories — from table settings and personal collections to handicrafts and culinary entries — bringing in 16,259 submissions and netting a collective $38,275 in prize money.

This year, eager to stay on top of the latest foodie trends, concession stand operators are offering some new and unique treats, such as nopales tacos, Dubai chocolate brownies at Mom’s Bakeshoppe, tres leches cinnamon rolls at Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls and deep-fried apple pie a la mode at Tom’s Puffs & Pie.

Matthew Willmann sets up an exhibit during preparations for the OC Fair on Friday afternoon. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Moore said even employees at the fairgrounds are looking forward to the coming attractions, along with the return of culinary novelties that hit the mark last year.

“A surprising one for me was the bacon cotton candy on a smoked pork belly stick,” she said of a creation concocted at the stand Bacon Nation. “They have bacon-flavored cotton candy on top of this pork belly stick, then put bacon chunks into it — it’s a sweet and savory treat.”

Fairgoers looking for a little bit of everything can once more enjoy a special Taste of the Fair every day until 4 p.m., where smaller samples are available at certain vendors for just $5.

Ridesharing and public transit are encouraged, and parking costs $15 daily. General admission is $13 for adults on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and $15 Fridays through Sundays. Tickets cost $9 for those over 60 and children aged 6 to 12, while kids 5 and under are free.