2 men charged with pimping out of Costa Mesa motel

Two out-of-state men were charged Thursday with pimping out of a Costa Mesa motel, authorities said.

Tyshawn Johnson, 30, of Buffalo, N.Y., and Marco Marcellus Mowry, 34, of Honolulu are facing felony counts of pimping and pandering, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

If convicted, they could face a maximum sentence of eight years and eight months in state prison.

According to prosecutors, Johnson and Mowry met in Las Vegas before taking three women — ages 19, 21 and 25 — to Orange County.

On Monday, members of the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force found an advertisement soliciting sex with the 19-year-old, authorities said.

Investigators set up a meeting with her in the Vagabond Inn on Harbor Boulevard, where Johnson and Mowry were staying.

The two were arrested Tuesday, according to Orange County Jail records.

Prosecutors said Johnson and Mowry used money the women made from sex for gas, travel, food and lodging.

Johnson listed his occupation as a roofer, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. He remained in custody Thursday. His bail amount was unavailable.

Mowry, who listed his occupation as party planner, was being held with bail set at $500,970, according to jail records.

