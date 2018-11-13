5 more marijuana permit applications await Costa Mesa Planning Commission

The torrent of applications from marijuana manufacturing and distribution facilities looking to open in Costa Mesa continues Thursday, when city planning commissioners will review five more during a special meeting.
Should the commission grant all the requested conditional use permits, it would bring the total number of marijuana facilities with such approvals to 22 — including nine in the past month.
The applications up for review this time are:
- Aubio Labs LLC, which proposes to open in an existing 2,650-square-foot building at 3505 Cadillac Ave., Unit O-201
- BiosGrove Technology Inc., which is eyeing a 2,631-square-foot space at 3505 Cadillac, Unit M-201
- Shelf Life Inc., which is seeking to open in a 1,173-square-foot space at 3525 Hyland Ave., Suite 225
- Hyland Resources, which is requesting to use 900 square feet at 3525 Hyland, Suite 115
- Hyland Distribution, which proposes to do business in a 3,622-square-foot area at 3525 Hyland, Suite 110
Businesses that research, test, process and manufacture some marijuana products are allowed to open in a specified area of Costa Mesa — north of South Coast Drive and west of Harbor Boulevard — under the city’s Measure X.
However, cultivation and retail sale of marijuana products are still prohibited in the city.
Even if the businesses on this week’s agenda receive their requested permits, they still would need to obtain city fire prevention, finance and building safety approvals so they can finalize their local marijuana business permits and secure Costa Mesa business licenses. State approval also is required.
Thursday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Costa Mesa Senior Center, 695 W. 19th St.