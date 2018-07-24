Costa Mesa Planning Commission clears way for new local animal adoption center

Despite concerns about what one official termed parking and barking, the Costa Mesa Planning Commission signed off Monday night on a proposal to open a new animal adoption center.
The commission’s 3-2 decision after a lengthy hearing clears the way for Priceless Pet Rescue — a nonprofit organization that is the city of Costa Mesa’s contracted animal adoption service provider — to open the center in an existing 2,202-square-foot building at 1536 Newport Blvd.
“We’re a large enough city to be able to provide this service within our city boundaries, and I think this is a good opportunity to do so,” said Commissioner Carla Navarro Woods.
The commission’s decision is final unless appealed to the City Council within seven days.
The Priceless Pet center is envisioned to include 14 dog kennels, five cat condos, play areas, adoption rooms and space to bathe the animals.
Commissioner Jeffrey Harlan and Vice Chairman Byron de Arakal voted against the motion, though both said they were in favor of the proposal. The sticking point for them was a condition of approval attached by Chairman Stephan Andranian requiring the matter to be reviewed in one year.
Andranian said he felt that would give the commission a chance to see whether the facility is creating noise or parking problems in the area, which some nearby residents raised as concerns.
Harlan, however, said he was “troubled by how much we try and regulate every single applicant that comes up here.”
“I think there’s a certain amount of flexibility we have to have to allow for businesses to coexist with communities, and I think this is a good example of it,” he said. “I think they’ll be good operators.”
The application drew skepticism from some Costa Mesa Animal Control officials who said they were concerned about Priceless Pet employees and volunteers walking dogs in the neighborhood.
Among the potential issues, they said, are dogs with behavioral problems or without proper vaccinations encountering other animals or children.
Priceless Pet representatives said they will use the experience from their existing centers in Claremont and Chino Hills to tailor their onsite operations and walking procedures in Costa Mesa to ensure no problems arise.
“We are very good at what we do,” said Ken Hamilton, a volunteer with the organization. “We have best practices; we’ve been doing this for nearly 10 years. … We don’t bring any animals into our facilities that haven’t been thoroughly vetted in terms of microchipping, in terms of vaccinations.”
Church renovation project wins approval
Also on Monday, planning commissioners unanimously approved a proposal from St. Mary Armenian Church to renovate its property at 148 22nd St.
A major feature of the project is construction of an 8,618-square-foot assembly hall that could be used for events such as baptisms, cultural activities, funerals, fundraisers and weddings.
Also planned are a new landscaped courtyard and plaza, parking lot improvements and the addition of 1,374 square feet of classrooms and office space to St. Mary’s sanctuary, as well as exterior renovations to that building.
The existing 7,634-square-foot Zorayan building and nearby residential structures on church-owned property at 118 and 126 22nd St. will be torn down as part of the venture.
“I think this is a well-thought-out and beautiful project,” Andranian said. “As a resident of the Eastside, I am excited about this project getting completed.”