Costa Mesa launches interactive map of new voting districts

Costa Mesa has released an online interactive map of the voting districts that will be in place for the first time during next year’s City Council election.

Staff in the city clerk’s office and information technology department developed the map, which enables residents to use addresses or parcel numbers to determine what districts their properties are in.

Residents can scroll throughout the city to explore the boundaries of each district and zoom in for more detail.

The map is available at apps.costamesaca.gov/maps/VotingDistrict.html.

In November, voters approved a plan to split the city into six voting districts and have a directly elected mayor — expanding the City Council from five members to seven.

Residents in each district will elect one council member from that area to represent them, while voters throughout the city will cast ballots for mayor.

All Costa Mesa council members traditionally have been chosen by voters citywide, and the mayor has been selected by a majority vote of the members.

Changing the method was part of an agreement settling a claim against the city alleging that its election system diluted the voting power of Latino residents.

Four council spots will be up for grabs in 2018 — the directly elected mayor, plus the seats in Districts 3, 4 and 5.

Districts 4 and 5 — which divvy up the city’s Westside and downtown — have open seats, as no current council members live in them.

Mayor Katrina Foley lives in District 3, which includes College Park, Mesa del Mar and part of the Eastside.

Foley’s council spot is up for election in 2018, but she has said she plans to run for mayor instead.

Candidates cannot run simultaneously for mayor and a district council seat, city spokesman Tony Dodero said Wednesday.

Councilman Allan Mansoor wrote in an email to the Daily Pilot on Tuesday night that he plans to run for mayor as well.

His council term runs through 2020, so he would be able to run for mayor in 2018 without forfeiting his seat.

Mansoor lives in District 2, which encompasses Halecrest, Mesa North, South Coast Metro and the Sobeca District.

Gary Monahan, a longtime councilman who was termed out of office last year, also has expressed interest in running for mayor.

Residents Brett Eckles and Andrea Marr have filed paperwork to run in District 3.

Mayor Pro Tem Sandy Genis, Councilman Jim Righeimer and Councilman John Stephens all live in District 1, which covers Mesa Verde, the Upper and Lower Birds, State Streets, Wimbledon Village and the South Coast Collection area.

Genis and Stephens’ terms run through 2020.

Righeimer will be termed out next year.

Rules limit council members to two consecutive four-year terms, though they can return in a later year.

However, a termed-out council member can run for mayor without a waiting period.

Costa Mesa voting districts

• District 1: Mesa Verde, Upper and Lower Birds, State Streets, Wimbledon Village and the South Coast Collection area. Includes the Fairview Developmental Center.

• District 2: Halecrest, Mesa North, South Coast Metro and the Sobeca District

• District 3: College Park, Mesa del Mar and a small slice of the Eastside just east of the 55 Freeway. Includes Orange Coast College, Vanguard University and the OC Fair & Event Center.

• District 4: Dense Westside pocket south of the Fairview Developmental Center, ranging from Harbor Boulevard west to Monrovia Avenue and south to West 17th Street

• District 5: Wraps around District 4, taking in downtown and about half the Westside. Includes Fairview Park and Talbert Regional Park.

• District 6: Covers virtually all of the Eastside, except the portion in District 3

