Costa Mesa police make a ‘Stranger Things 2’ parody video — and find justice for Barb

For the Costa Mesa Police Department, there is justice for Barb.

The department released a nearly 1-minute parody video Thursday in anticipation of Friday’s premiere of “Stranger Things 2,” the second season of the Netflix hit involving boys from Indiana, a psychokinetic girl, government conspiracies, supernatural forces and 1980s nostalgia.

In the YouTube video, “Stranger Things in Costa Mesa,” four bike cops — who represent the four boys from “Stranger Things,” now grown up and serving as Costa Mesa police officers — come across a missing persons poster in TeWinkle Park. As in the series, a soundtrack of 1980s-style electronic music plays.

The poster is of Barb, a character from the first season who became a sympathetic fan favorite because she mysteriously disappeared and her best friend barely seemed to notice at first. Her untimely departure sparked fan outpouring and the hashtag, “#JusticeForBarb.”

Costa Mesa’s officers then start pedaling away, looking for her.

They find her and the video wraps up with an iconic ’80s hit and a humorous ending.

On the department’s Twitter page publicizing the video, they posted “Early Happy Halloween! #strangerthings #netflix #justiceforbarb #barb.”

bradley.zint@latimes.com

Twitter: @BradleyZint