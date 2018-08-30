Costa Mesa police arrest 'local gang associate' following vehicle burglary in Santa Ana

A Costa Mesa man was arrested this week for allegedly stealing a handgun, ammunition and prescription medication from a vehicle in Santa Ana.
Costa Mesa police gang investigators took Bryan Colin, 19, into custody Tuesday on suspicion of vehicle burglary, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of narcotics.
Colin, who authorities identified as a local gang associate, is being held in Orange County Jail on $120,000 bail.
When he was arrested, investigators seized a loaded handgun, three magazines, 24 rounds of ammunition and more than 100 prescription pills, according to authorities.
The items had all been stolen in a vehicle burglary in Santa Ana earlier that day, authorities said.
Colin is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, records show.