Costa Mesa police arrest 'local gang associate' following vehicle burglary in Santa Ana

Aug 29, 2018 | 7:15 PM

A Costa Mesa man was arrested this week for allegedly stealing a handgun, ammunition and prescription medication from a vehicle in Santa Ana.

Costa Mesa police gang investigators took Bryan Colin, 19, into custody Tuesday on suspicion of vehicle burglary, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of narcotics.

Colin, who authorities identified as a local gang associate, is being held in Orange County Jail on $120,000 bail.

When he was arrested, investigators seized a loaded handgun, three magazines, 24 rounds of ammunition and more than 100 prescription pills, according to authorities.

The items had all been stolen in a vehicle burglary in Santa Ana earlier that day, authorities said.

Colin is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, records show.

