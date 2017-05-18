Local nonprofit to surprise six Newport-Mesa high school seniors with laptops, gift cards for college

Six Newport-Mesa Unified School District high school seniors will be surprised with tools for success in college by a Costa Mesa-based nonprofit.

Share Our Selves will hand out laptops, $50 Amazon gift cards for textbooks and $40 gift cards to Grocery Outlet to 32 Orange County high school seniors Friday at the SOS Community Health Center.

Seniors attending a community college will also receive a backpack with school supplies while students who plan to live on campus will receive luggage with dorm room supplies, such as towels, sheets, hangers and hygiene kits. In addition, students will also receive a sweater from their university or college.

Among the 32 recipients are Estancia’s Nathalie Acevedo, who plans to attend Cal State Fullerton; Newport Harbor’s Kenia Uribe, Irvine Valley College; Newport Harbor’s Natalee Ceron, Orange Coast College; Costa Mesa’s Kate Chavez, San Jose State; Estancia’s Valeria Cruz Anaya, CSUF; and Newport Harbor’s Raul Guerrero, Arizona Western College.

For eligibility, a school administrator recommended students based on their “determination to overcome difficult circumstances to succeed.” Students submitted an application, personal statement explaining why they should be considered for the project and confirmation of attendance at a college or university in the fall.

In preparation for Friday, the nonprofit sent the 32 seniors to the Working Wardrobes Career Center, an Irvine-based nonprofit, to choose professional attire for the event, future job interviews and formal occasions.

Veronica Rodarte, a former employee with the nonprofit and a current employee with the city of Anaheim, will give the keynote address.

Rodarte will share her experience as a first-generation college student and how it helped her career.

Guest speakers include Rudy Ramos, the nonprofit’s social services director; Karen McGlinn, the nonprofit’s CEO; and Maria Barragan, community facilitator at Estancia High School.

