Three area teachers selected as 2018 Orange County Teachers of the Year

Teachers from the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, Huntington Beach Union High School District and Ocean View School District were recently honored as 2018 Orange County Teachers of the Year.

Jim Blackie, science teacher at Ensign Intermediate School; Gregory Gardiner, environmental science and biology teacher at Edison High School; and Vincent Saporito, special education and sign language teacher at College View Elementary School, were notified Tuesday about their awards, which are given by the Orange County Department of Education.

The teachers next move up to the state level.

The trio each received a prize package, provided by SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, of Disneyland tickets, Mickey Mouse ears and a tote bag.

The county received 62 nominations. Fifteen semi-finalists received interviews in April and six finalists were chosen.

Blackie has worked at Newport-Mesa for 14 years. He said he constantly reminds himself to “stay cutting edge” for students, especially now with a new set of science standards rolling out.

“Science is always changing and our new standards need to reflect that,” Blackie said. “We’ll always have naysayers in the group, but I’m ready to say, ‘Let’s roll up our sleeves and do it.’ ”

He incorporates engineering projects, like building foam rockets and roller coasters, into his curriculum.

Britt Dowdy, president of the Newport-Mesa Federation of Teachers, said his group is “honored to work alongside and be inspired” by Blackie.

“[We’re] humbled to know his excellence as a person, father and inspiring educator recognized to be the best among Orange County,” he added.

Gregory Gardiner, center, an environmental science and biology teacher at Edison High School, is one of the six 2018 Orange County Teachers of the Year.

Gardiner has worked for the Huntington Beach Union High School District for 16 years, 11 of them at Edison.

“It’s a great honor to be an Orange County Teacher of the Year,” he said. “More importantly, I do this because I love teaching and for the students.”

Gardiner incorporates project-based learning into his biology and environmental science curriculum. He partners with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for its Trout in the Classroom program. Students learn about fish habitat while watching eggs hatch. They eventually release the fish into a lake in Huntington Beach.

“I want my students to feel good about what they’re learning and how they can be a good global citizen in the future,” Gardiner said.

Vincent Saporito, center, a special education and sign language teacher in the Ocean View School District, is one of the six 2018 Orange County Teachers of the Year.

Saporito, who learned American Sign Language at a young age, has worked at Ocean View for nine years. He also teaches at Golden West College.

“I hope this recognition is not just for me but for the entire deaf community,” he said. “I hope kids get the support and respect for American Sign Language and understanding deaf culture and the hardship deaf people have to endure.”

