Driver in crash that killed 3 Las Vegas teens in Huntington Beach is charged with murder and DUI

A driver who posted bail after being arrested following a March 29 crash that killed three Las Vegas teenagers in Huntington Beach is again behind bars after investigators determined she may have intended to flee the country to avoid prosecution, authorities said Sunday.
Bani Duarte, 27, of San Clemente is charged with three counts of murder and one count of driving under the influence causing injury. She also faces a possible sentencing enhancement on allegations of inflicting great bodily injury, according to Orange County Superior Court records.
Duarte was arrested at about 1 p.m. Sunday in Downey on a $5-million warrant. She was booked into Huntington Beach City Jail, authorities said.
Duarte, who is listed in jail records as a receptionist, was initially arrested after the crash on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter and posted $100,000 bail three days later.
"As the investigation continued, more evidence was obtained," authorities wrote in a news release Sunday. "Investigators received information the female driver was possibly intending on fleeing the country to avoid prosecution."
Duarte is expected to be arraigned Monday in Superior Court in Westminster.
The teenagers who were killed were visiting Southern California from Las Vegas for spring break when the fiery crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. at Pacific Coast Highway and Magnolia Street.
Police said a Hyundai Sonata traveling north on PCH struck the teens' Toyota, which was stopped at a red light at the intersection with Magnolia.
Brooke Hawley, 17, Dylan Mack, 18, and A.J. Rossi, 17, were killed. Alexis Vargas, a fourth teenager in the Toyota, survived the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment. A GoFundMe page set up to help fund his recovery had raised about $1,700 as of Monday morning.
