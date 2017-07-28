Corona del Mar woman identified in fatal crash

Orange County coroner’s officials Friday identified a Corona del Mar woman who was killed when her car hit a light pole Tuesday night in Newport Beach.

Police said Gaylene Wayne, 50, was driving west on Pacific View Drive when her car struck a light pole near the intersection of San Miguel Drive.

Officers responded at 8:49 p.m. after receiving a report of the crash. Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not clear what caused Wayne to lose control of the vehicle, but police said excessive speed may have been a factor.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN