Motorcyclist killed in freeway crash identified as Huntington Beach man

A motorcyclist who was killed Sunday in a crash on a transition road between the 73 and 405 freeways in Costa Mesa was identified Wednesday as a Huntington Beach man.
Orange County coroner's officials identified him as Michael Briano, 37.
Briano was traveling north on the 73 transitioning to the northbound 405 at about 5:35 p.m. when he tried to go between a Ferrari and a Honda Civic in front of him, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The motorcycle hit the back of the Civic and Briano flew from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
