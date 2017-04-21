Cyclist hurt in crash with Newport Beach police vehicle

A cyclist was injured Thursday afternoon in a collision with a Newport Beach police vehicle, officials said.

The crash was reported about 4:05 p.m. at Newport Coast Drive and Provence, according to Jennifer Manzella, spokeswoman for the Newport Beach Police Department. The male cyclist, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Manzella said the cyclist was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

The police officer was not injured.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.