Man suspected of DUI following crash that overturned vehicle in Laguna Beach; 2 hurt

By
Jun 18, 2018 | 11:25 AM
A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash that caused a vehicle to overturn in Laguna Beach on Sunday. (Courtesy of Laguna Beach Police Department)

A 26-year-old man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence in a crash that caused a vehicle to overturn in Laguna Beach, injuring two people, police said.

Laguna Beach police and fire personnel responded to a report of the crash at Vista del Sol near Coast Highway shortly after 11 a.m., said police Sgt. Jim Cota.

Cota said a car sideswiped another vehicle and caused it to overturn.

A man and his daughter who were in the vehicle that overturned were taken to Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Aaron Van Korlaar of Rancho Santa Margarita was arrested on suspicion of DUI and was booked at the Laguna Beach Police Department, Cota said.

