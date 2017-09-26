Costa Mesa checkpoint nets 6 DUI arrests and 1 warrant arrest

A sobriety checkpoint over the weekend in Costa Mesa netted seven arrests, police said.

Officers administered 26 field sobriety tests near the intersection of Baker and Bear streets from 8 p.m. Friday to 2:30 a.m. Saturday and arrested six people on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the Police Department.

One person was arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant, 16 people were cited for not having a driver’s license and seven were cited for driving with a suspended license, police said.

A total of 628 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 595 were screened.

The checkpoint was funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

